Carson Wentz has fractured finger on throwing hand, status unclear for next week

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand that may cause him to miss time.

Wentz broke the finger on Thursday night against the Bears and is heading to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist, according to NFL Network. His status for the Commanders’ next game, on October 23 against the Packers, won’t be determined until after the evaluation from the specialist.

Given how poorly Wentz has played this season, it wouldn’t be surprising if Commanders coach Ron Rivera is actually glad to have a reason to see how his team looks with another quarterback on the field. Rivera said this week that quarterback is the reason the Commanders are in last place, although he later said that wasn’t intended to be a shot at Wentz, and lashed out at reporters after Thursday night’s game when questioned about whether he really wanted Wentz.

Taylor Heinicke is the Commanders’ backup, and rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell is the third-stringer.