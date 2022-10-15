Colts rule out Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

Getty Images

The Colts will be without their top two running backs on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Both starting running back Jonathan Taylor and No. 2 back Nyheim Hines were officially declared out by the Colts today. Taylor had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Hines had been listed as questionable with a concussion.

Taylor leads the Colts with 81 carries for 328 yards this season. Hines is the Colts’ top receiver out of the backfield with 18 catches for 118 yards.

Deon Jackson was the only other running back on the 53-man roster, so the Colts elevated two practice squad running backs, Phillip Lindsay and D’Vonte Price, to the active roster for tomorrow’s game.

The Colts also signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived tackle Luke Tenuta.