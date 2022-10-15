Cowboys place Rico Dowdle, Simi Fehoko on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed running back Rico Dowdle and receiver Simi Fehoko on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Dowdle already was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles with an ankle injury.

Fehoko was not on the injury report and played one offensive snap and nine on special teams last week. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports Fehoko injured his left shoulder in Week 3 and was playing through it. It’s possible Fehoko aggravated the injury during Saturday’s practice.

The Cowboys filled one of roster spots by signing long snapper Matt Overton from the practice squad.

The team also elevated tight end Sean McKeon and running back Malik Davis from the practice squad. Davis has never played in a regular-season game.