Jaguars downgrade Marvin Jones to out

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced Saturday that wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. won’t play Sunday against the Colts. They downgraded Jones to out as he won’t make the trip to Indianapolis.

The same goes for defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi.

The Jaguars listed Jones as questionable after adding him to the injury report Friday with a hamstring issue. He made seven receptions for 104 yards last week.

Fatukasi injured a quadriceps in Week 4 and missed last week’s game. He returned to practice this week as a limited participant and was questionable to play.

Corey Peters, added to the active roster earlier this week, is expected to help fill in.

The Jaguars also announced they elevated linebacker Ty Summers from the practice squad.