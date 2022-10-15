Jalen Ramsey says Rams aren’t panicking

Getty Images

The 2-3 Rams have lost two games in a row. Many are wondering whether they should be panicking. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey does not agree.

“I mean, if you have two bad weeks of your life at home out of 56 weeks, would you panic?” Ramsey told reporters on Friday. “Would you? Yeah, we got a long season to go. We got 12 games to go. Hopefully it is, but this might not be the only time that we lose two games in a row. Hopefully it is, but it might not be. You know what I mean? We got a long season to play, so I don’t know. I kind of don’t get it like, the narrative of like, ‘Oh, we should be panicking or like, we’re just that bad or something right now.’ I don’t get it personally, because like everybody knows it’s a long season. So I don’t really get that. But I mean, we kind of just leave that to like the media, social media, whoever wants to run with that narrative, right? Like, yeah, I don’t know. We kind of don’t think about that. You saw undefeated teams last year that [were] losing the first round of the playoffs. So like, it doesn’t really matter what’s going on. Every week is a new week. We got to keep going. It’s any given Sunday in the NFL. It’s a long season ahead. We’ve got 12 games left.”

Ramsey also could have said that the Rams lost three in a row last year, but still won the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Rams only lost two other games the entire year. They finished 12-5. This year, they need to finish 10-2 to match that feat.

Setting aside wins and losses, the real question is whether this team is as good as last year’s team. The offensive line is struggling post-Andrew Whitworth. There’s not much of a running game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been banged around this season, is quite possibly injured and keeping it to himself. The passing game isn’t much, beyond Cooper Kupp.

Can they go 10-2? They play the 49ers again, and the Buccaneers. They face the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Packers in Green Bay, six nights before Christmas.

Forget about 12-5 and another division title. If they can’t get things turned around, the Rams may follow their first L.A.-based Super Bowl championship by staying put in L.A. while 14 other teams chase the next one.