Jalen Ramsey says Rams aren’t panicking

The 2-3 Rams have lost two games in a row. Many are wondering whether they should be panicking. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey does not agree.

“I mean, if you have two bad weeks of your life at home out of 56 weeks, would you panic?” Ramsey told reporters on Friday. “Would you? Yeah, we got a long season to go. We got 12 games to go. Hopefully it is, but this might not be the only time that we lose two games in a row. Hopefully it is, but it might not be. You know what I mean? We got a long season to play, so I don’t know. I kind of don’t get it like, the narrative of like, ‘Oh, we should be panicking or like, we’re just that bad or something right now.’ I don’t get it personally, because like everybody knows it’s a long season. So I don’t really get that. But I mean, we kind of just leave that to like the media, social media, whoever wants to run with that narrative, right? Like, yeah, I don’t know. We kind of don’t think about that. You saw undefeated teams last year that [were] losing the first round of the playoffs. So like, it doesn’t really matter what’s going on. Every week is a new week. We got to keep going. It’s any given Sunday in the NFL. It’s a long season ahead. We’ve got 12 games left.”

Ramsey also could have said that the Rams lost three in a row last year, but still won the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Rams only lost two other games the entire year. They finished 12-5. This year, they need to finish 10-2 to match that feat.

Setting aside wins and losses, the real question is whether this team is as good as last year’s team. The offensive line is struggling post-Andrew Whitworth. There’s not much of a running game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been banged around this season, is quite possibly injured and keeping it to himself. The passing game isn’t much, beyond Cooper Kupp.

Can they go 10-2? They play the 49ers again, and the Buccaneers. They face the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Packers in Green Bay, six nights before Christmas.

Forget about 12-5 and another division title. If they can’t get things turned around, the Rams may follow their first L.A.-based Super Bowl championship by staying put in L.A. while 14 other teams chase the next one.

  2. Jalen Ramsey also said his back was injured so badly that he couldn’t play, then when he was traded to the Rams the injury magically vanished.

  4. Everything has to be perfect to win a super bowl, and that’s why it’s difficult to do it two years in a row. Everyone has to stay healthy, and everyone has to be hungry. Sometimes a super bowl ring brings contentment. Not everyone is as hungry as they were when they didn’t have a ring. It’s just human nature. But the Rams weren’t the dominant team last year. They were one of the best teams, but there were four or five teams that could have won if the ball bounced their way, or if a call went their way. Last year after five games, the Rams weren’t considered the favorite to win the super bowl, so don’t think for a minute that it can’t happen again. Also, the teams playing in the super bowl have a shorter off-season and less time to rest and recover than everyone else. Still a long way to go. Nobody’s ever won a super bowl in October.

  6. As a Jag fan, I don’t miss this guy one bit but fully expect him to implode the team when it keeps going south.

  7. Jalen Ramsey said Josh Allen is trash. I think we should take anything he says with like several thousand grains of salt.

  9. All I know is that first game between the Rams and Bills…I’ve never seen Jalen Ramsey get used and abused like that from start to finish. Stefon Diggs did pretty much what he wanted to do when he wanted to do it the whole game.

  10. He’s about 1 or 2 losses away from a meltdown – and the Rams fans will see the true diva at his finest!

  11. Probably wouldn’t panic as much about the two weeks as I would knowing that someone slipped a whole new month in on us to get us to 56!

    I dare someone to ask this guy how many states there are lol.

  12. There are too many negative factors this year for the Rams to be successful. The lowest rated OL in the NFL. They never attempted to replace Whitworth. Lost the Offensive Coordinator. Lost four key players. Mcvey can only coach for one half and refuses to make any adjustments in the second half because he can’t. He’s 46-1 when leading at halftime and 7-24 when behind. Time for the Rams to move on.

