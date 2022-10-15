Jalen Ramsey thinks L.A. “will be home” for Odell Beckham, Jr.

Getty Images

As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be available to be signed by anyone, the Rams continue to be tied to him. Recently, however, Beckham has suggested that he’s being lowballed by the Rams.

On Friday, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was asked whether he has recently spoken with Beckham.

“Maybe,” Beckham said. “Maybe, maybe not. No, I have, but I mean not about him, like football wise. We don’t talk about football every time.”

Ramsey then was asked whether he has checked in with Beckham following his recent tweets expressing frustration with the offers made by the Rams. (Coach Sean McVay has said that the offers Beckham has received aren’t the team’s best offers.)

“No, I ain’t got to check in,” Ramsey said. “I know what’s up. So we got a while anyway before Odell is back playing football, right? So he’s going to take care of himself, take care of his body, and when the time is right, I’m still confident that this will be home. But that’s up to him like at the end of the day. Selfishly, obviously I want him here. But I want what’s best for him, like as a friend of him. I want what’s best for him.”

What’s best for Beckham may not be the Rams, not this year. While they could use him, he may have a better chance of making a difference with a different team.

Regardless, the Rams need to do better than what they’ve done, if they want a deal to be done with Beckham. He reportedly will be ready to play in the middle of November. Anyone who truly wants him can make a move to sign him now.