Keenan Allen doubtful for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen is doubtful to play in Monday Night Football.

Allen has not played since injuring his hamstring in the season opener. He told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN that he aggravated it in practice before the Week 4 game against the Texans.

Allen also said on Friday that he doubted he would play this week and was targeting a Week 7 return.

“Last week was definitely when I wanted to get back, but that didn’t happen,” Allen told Thiry of a potential return date. “We’re just playing it day-by-day. This week would be great, but I don’t think I’m going to make it. So, Seattle’s looking bright.”

The Chargers list right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) as questionable.

Center Corey Linsley went home with a fever and did not practice Saturday, but coach Brandon Staley called it a “24 hour” situation and expects Linsley to play Monday.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right quad) does not have a designation for this week.