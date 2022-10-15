Legal battle looms if NFL tries to discipline Deshaun Watson for similar conduct

October 15, 2022
On Friday, the NFL did not close the door on the possibility of further discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following the filing of a new lawsuit on Thursday. If, however, the NFL tries to impose further punishment on Watson for anything occurring before the date on which the league and Watson agreed to resolve the matter with an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine, a legal battle becomes likely, if not definite.

As a source familiar with the thinking of Watson’s legal team explained it to PFT, Watson cannot be disciplined for any conduct that occurred before the settlement agreement was reached between Watson and the NFL. New discipline would be possible only if the conduct in question happened after the settlement, or if it involves behavior different from the misconduct for which he has been disciplined.

The new lawsuit makes the same allegations Watson already has faced, and the incident allegedly happened in December 2020.

The league has no specifically said that it would try to discipline Watson for similar conduct that occurred before the execution of the August 2022 agreement. However, nothing would prevent further discipline of Watson for different conduct, or for anything happening after he and the league agreed to resolve the prior proceedings with the suspension and fine.

2 Comments

  1. nice job nfl and cleveland, bargaining with this scumbag. so even if 50 more girls come out with the same claim hes in the clear as long as it happened before they settled. thats super, lets make this guy the face of our franchise and reward him with boatloads of cash. disgusting

  2. Swing a lethal weapon (helmet) at another human, no problem, as long as you’re an NFL star player. Assault a freelance photographer after a game, no problem, as long as you’re an NFL star player. Sexually assault (allegedly) perhaps in the range of 70 women, no problem, as long as you’re an NFL star player. For those of you with your heads up your dark side of the moon, no part, none, of the NFL’s mission statement is about ethics. Yes, they try and do convince many of you otherwise from time to time, but it’s really just another way of handing out pacifiers to those without fully developed intellectual abilities. The only ethics the NFL has is a basket weaving of non-connected policies involving otherwise criminal acts just long enough to pacify their short-term non-ethical fan base until such a time they can power up the Hoover once again to gorge more of the only ethics the NFL has, the United States dollar. So much for the me-too movement, non-violence movements, and equal justice under the law.

