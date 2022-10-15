NFL did not fine Chris Jones or any other players for roughing the passer this week

Getty Images

The NFL’s referees are treating roughing the passer like it’s a high priority penalty, but the league’s disciplinary process is not.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not fined for his controversial roughing call on Derek Carr Monday night, and none of the nine players flagged for roughing the passer during Week Five got fined by the league, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That points to a disconnect in the league, where the officials are erring on the side of protecting the quarterbacks, but the disciplinary rulings — which can fine players from run-of-the-mill facemasking penalties and even for not wearing their socks properly — are not cracking down on players who get flagged for roughing the passer.

Those disciplinary decisions may make it seem like the league thinks those penalties on Jones, Grady Jarrett and other players were bad calls, but the league’s officiating office defended the calls in a video sent to all 32 teams. So defensive players, who have complained that they can’t figure out what will get them flagged or fined, will continue to wonder what actually constitutes roughing the passer.