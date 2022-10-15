NFL does not fine Grady Jarrett for alleged roughing the passer on Tom Brady

Getty Images

The referee said roughing the passer. The league’s disciplinary process says no harm, no foul.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined for the hit on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday that led to a roughing the passer penalty that handed Tampa Bay a big first down at a crucial point in the game.

It’s little solace to the Falcons, who lost their last, best chance at a come-from-behind win when the officials gifted the Bucs that first down. But it is vindication for Jarrett that he wasn’t penalized by the league.

Ironically, Brady was fined for throwing a kick at Jarrett at the end of the play. The officials did not flag Brady for the kick.