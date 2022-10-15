NFL does not fine Grady Jarrett for alleged roughing the passer on Tom Brady

October 15, 2022
The referee said roughing the passer. The league’s disciplinary process says no harm, no foul.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined for the hit on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday that led to a roughing the passer penalty that handed Tampa Bay a big first down at a crucial point in the game.

It’s little solace to the Falcons, who lost their last, best chance at a come-from-behind win when the officials gifted the Bucs that first down. But it is vindication for Jarrett that he wasn’t penalized by the league.

Ironically, Brady was fined for throwing a kick at Jarrett at the end of the play. The officials did not flag Brady for the kick.

  1. Old man Brady is a big crybaby!!He’s always working the refs for calls that are ticky tacky at best. I find it hilarious that the hit that was flagged didn’t get a fine but his crybaby kick in retaliation of a good football play was fined. Not to mention it took away a chance for the Falcons to win the game. How about a suspension for Brady’s dirty antics? He has a history of this sort of behavior.

  2. Old man Brady is a big crybaby!!He’s always working the refs for calls that are ticky tacky at best. I find it hilarious that the hit that was flagged didn’t get a fine but his crybaby kick in retaliation of a good football play was fined. Not to mention it took away a chance for the Falcons to win the game. How about a suspension for Brady’s dirty antics? He has a history of this sort of behavior. The goat is more like an ass when he doesn’t win!

  3. Brady is like Michael Jordan. The refs never call half the stuff they do/did, and if you touch them in any way you’re going to be called for a foul.

