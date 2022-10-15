Panthers rule out Jaycee Horn

Getty Images

The Panthers are headed to Los Angeles without their top cornerback.

Jaycee Horn has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Rams. He had been listed as questionable with a rib injury.

The Panthers also promoted quarterback Jacob Eason and cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster. Eason would be active if the Panthers decide Baker Mayfield is not healthy enough to serve as PJ Walker‘s backup tomorrow.

The Panthers also placed backup cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve with a thigh injury and signed linebacker Arron Mosby from the practice squad to the active roster.