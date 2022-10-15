Report: Tua Tagovailoa will return next Sunday vs. the Steelers

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will soon be back in action.

Per multiple reports, Tua has been cleared to return to action next week, against the Steelers. The game will be played in prime-time, on NBC.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Tua received four outside opinions. He was unanimously cleared from the concussion protocol. All agreed that scans of his brain showed no signs of long-term impact.

Of course, Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy can’t be detected in brain scans, or through any test performed on a still-living patient. That’s the unknown aspect of the question of whether and to what extent Tua suffered lasting damage as a result of the concussion he suffered on September 29, and the one he may have suffered on September 25.

Regardless, there’s apparently no risk of second impact syndrome, if he suffers another concussion when he faces the Steelers in Week Seven.

Although he’s officially cleared to return now, the Dolphins will hold him out until next Sunday.

7 responses to “Report: Tua Tagovailoa will return next Sunday vs. the Steelers

  1. If he starts next sunday, he should have his head examined. Again. He’s a young man, he has his whole life in front of him.. the money is in the bank, why is he doing this? Dope.

  2. We’re past the point where the doctors have cleared him and it’s now all about the public perception.

    The team is already holding him out an extra week just to be safe. He knows the risks going forward, let him play if he wants to.

  7. He’ll start but one good whack to his head & they’ll pull him regardless of what the “observers” say for a checkup because ALL eyes are on him & the organization!

