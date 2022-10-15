Teddy Bridgewater is cleared to play, will be No. 2 to Skylar Thompson on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
The Dolphins had not one but two quarterbacks fully cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday. One will play next Sunday night. The other may play this Sunday.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Teddy Bridgewater has been fully cleared. He’ll serve as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday against the Vikings.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014. He suffered a severe knee injury in late August of 2016, derailing what the team believed would be his breakout year.

Some may wonder why Bridgewater isn’t starting, given that he’s cleared to play. Presumably, coach Mike McDaniel has crafted and the team has practiced a game plan specific to Thompson’s skills and abilities.

The seventh-round pick from Kansas State who created plenty of positive buzz during his first NFL preseason. On Sunday, we’ll find out what he can do with a full week to get ready to do it.

