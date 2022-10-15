Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week.

On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married.

Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to a party in Manhattan without disclosing its purpose. The guests learned that Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg were being wed.

We’re told that various current and former Patriots players attended, including Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, Andre Tippett, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law, Jerod Mayo, David Andrews, and Randy Moss.

Performing at the event were Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Meek Mill.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attended, as did NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Kraft’s football team can give him a wedding gift on Sunday by beating the Browns. The all-time series, including one postseason meeting in 1994 (when Bill Belichick coached Cleveland) currently is tied at 13. However, the Patriots have a 9-2 mark against the Browns team that rejoined the NFL in 1999, after the original Browns became the Baltimore Ravens.