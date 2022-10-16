49ers tie Falcons after two Jimmy Garoppolo TD passes

Getty Images

The first quarter of Sunday’s game in Atlanta belonged to the Falcons, but the second quarter has been all 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk has caught two touchdown passes from Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have tied the score 14-14 with just over seven minutes left to play in the first half.

Aiyuk’s first score came on a drive that straddled the first and second quarters and capped a 79-yard drive. The 49ers only had to go 32 yards on their second scoring drive as Ray Ray McCloud took a Falcons punt back 35 yards to set his team up in prime field position.

Aiyuk has four catches for 47 yards and Garoppolo is 10-of-11 for 103 yards.