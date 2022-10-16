Aaron Rodgers: We need to simplify some things on offense

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t like hearing teammates bring up the possibility of losing to the Jets after the team’s Week Five loss to the Giants, but Rodgers has no choice other than dealing with the reality of losing to the Jets this Sunday.

Rodgers found himself on the wrong side of a 27-10 final score at Lambeau Field and the offense’s continuing inability to produce at a high level was a topic of conversation at Rodgers’ postgame press conference. Rodgers’ had a rather simple view of what needs to change for Green Bay to get better results in the weeks to come.

“Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things. All of it. . . . A lot of it is simple mistakes. If we’re making simple mistakes on complex plays, to me we need to simplify some things,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Rodgers hurt his right thumb last weekend and head coach Matt LaFleur said he thought it was hurting during Sunday’s loss. Rodgers said it was a little sore and may have hurt his accuracy on a few throws, but his view of what’s wrong offensively isn’t focused on his thumb.

“I’ve got to raise my game probably a tick in order for us to come out on the winning side in some of these games,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers has been able to do that in past seasons and the Packers could use another turnaround as soon as possible.

6 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: We need to simplify some things on offense

  3. Simplifying doesn’t address the fact that your WRs are either slow,inexperienced,injured or a combination of all three. When a defense doesn’t respect your WRs its game over in this league.

  5. Wrong answer Aaron – your team is reaping the rewards of having a clueless ownership & GM.
    The same clowns that mortgaged the teams future to pay your bloated contract!

