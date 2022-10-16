Adam Trautman carted to locker room with apparent leg injury

Getty Images

Saints tight end Adam Trautman has been carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury during the second quarter.

Trautman was moving in motion in motion behind the line of scrimmage before a first-and-10 play at the Cincinnati 20 early in the second quarter. But as he did, he went down behind the offensive line with an apparent leg injury. Trautman was assisted off the field.

According to multiple reporters, Trautman’s had his leg rolled up on during the previous play — a 31-yard run by Taysom Hill. Trautman was carted to the locker room after coming out of the medical tent on the sideline.

Trautman has a 8-yard catch in Sunday’s game and recovered a Bengals fumble on a punt. He began Week Six with six catches for 78 yards with one touchdown.

The Saints lead the Bengals 17-7. New Orleans has been gashing the Cincinnati defense, averaging 9.1 yards per play.