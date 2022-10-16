After Ja’Marr Chase touchdown, Bengals trail Saints 23-21 in third quarter

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has found the end zone in his Homecoming game.

The Louisiana native who played his college ball at LSU caught a 15-yard touchdown from quarterback Joe Burrow late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, which closed New Orleans’ lead to 23-21.

Chase has four catches for 57 yards with his TD so far on Sunday.

The Bengals’ touchdown answered a long drive by the Saints that ended in a 37-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

Cincinnati has been playing from behind for much of the contest but now has a chance to take a lead if the defense can get a stop.