Allen Robinson touchdown gives Rams 7-3 lead

Getty Images

Receiver Allen Robinson has basically been the invisible man in the Rams’ offense through the first few weeks of the season.

But Los Angeles has gotten Robinson involved on Sunday, and his second touchdown of the season gave L.A. a 7-3 lead.

On first-and-goal at Carolina’s 5-yard line, quarterback Matthew Stafford turned to his left and hit Robinson with a fade route. Robinson elevated to catch the ball with cornerback Donte Jackson the closest in coverage.

Robinson has a pair of catches for 18 yards so far. His score was the first time he had reached the end zone since Week Two.

Robinson’s score capped a 13-play, 73-yard drive for L.A. Running back Darrell Henderson kept the chains moving a couple of times with a 16-yard run on third-and-15 and then a 7-yard reception on third-and-7 that set up Robinson’s touchdown.

Los Angeles is now down four of its five starters on the offensive line after left tackle Joe Noteboom was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. The Rams announced he is doubtful to return.