Ben Skowronek’s first career touchdown gives Rams 17-10 lead

The Rams’ offense got a little something going toward the end of the third quarter and now the club has a 17-10 lead.

Receiver Ben Skowronek scored his first career touchdown on a 17-yard jet sweep to cap a five-play, 80-yard drive.

It was a possession that looked a lot more like the Rams’ offense everyone has become accustomed to since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit chunk passes of 20 and 22 yards on consecutive plays to receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, respectively. Kupp also had a 13-yard run on a jet sweep.

Then on first-and-10, Skowronek took a jet sweep to the right for a 17-yard touchdown. Robinson also blocked a pair of defenders on the play.

It was Skowronek’s first career touchdown and he tightly held onto the ball as he went back to Los Angeles’ sideline.

With Matt Gay’s extra point, the Rams held a 17-10 lead.