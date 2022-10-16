Bengals fumble punt return, Saints take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Cincinnati and New Orleans started the game with a pair of punts.

But the Bengals made a critical mistake on their return that led to the first points of the game, with the Saints taking a 7-0 lead.

After fielding the punt at Cincinnati’s 8-yard line, returner Trent Taylor fumbled at the 24-yard line. The ball was coming out before he was even hit by linebacker Andrew Dowell. Tight end Adam Trautman recovered the loose ball to give New Orleans an extra possession at the Cincinnati 32.

It didn’t take long for the Saints to take advantage of the opportunity, with quarterback Andy Dalton firing an 18-yard touchdown to receiver Tre’Quan Smith. It was Smith’s first touchdown of the season.