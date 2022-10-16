Bill Belichick ties George Halas on all-time wins list, Patriots beat Browns 38-15

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 16, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Make way, George Halas, there’s a coach who’s tied you.

The Patriots defeated the Browns 38-15 on Sunday, with New England having little trouble against the the team that Bill Belichick led as head coach from 1991-1995.

In many ways, that makes the milestone Belichick reached with the win that much more poetic. With his 324th victory — regular and postseason — Belichick tied George Halas at No. 2 for most wins all time by a head coach.

Belichick recorded 37 of his victories with Cleveland, the first of which coincidentally came over New England in 1991. The other 317 have come with New England since 2000.

Don Shula is No. 1 on the all-time list with 347.

This win also came with third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe starting the game and playing well. While Zappe did have a giveaway on a strip-sack, he finished 24-of-34 for 309 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Zappe threw his first TD in the third quarter, hitting fellow rookie Tyquan Thornton for a 2-yard score. He then hit tight end Hunter Henry for a 31-yard touchdown with 5:32 left in the period.

While Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has mostly filled in admirably as Cleveland’s QB during Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension, Brissett did not play well on Sunday. He finished 21-of-45 for 266 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

The Browns did make a fourth-quarter run, with Brissett hitting receiver Amari Cooper with a 14-yard score with just over six minutes left in the contest. But an onside kick attempt became unsuccessful when a Cleveland player touched the ball with a foot out of bounds.

Then the Browns muffed a punt, which led to Thornton’s second touchdown of the game — a 19-yard run. And Brissett fumbled on the next possession, which led to a 6-yard touchdown for running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

If there was one negative for the Patriots, it’s that kicker Nick Folk finally missed a field goal from under 50 yards. He pushed a 45-yard try wide right in the fourth quarter.

Now at 2-4, the Browns will be on the road to face the Ravens next Sunday.

The 3-3 Patriots will host the 2-4 Bears on Monday night in Week Seven.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Bill Belichick ties George Halas on all-time wins list, Patriots beat Browns 38-15

  4. Slow your roll Zappe-heads. There’s nothing that this guy did today that Jones can’t do and Jones is better in every way.

    There is no controversy.

  5. Zappe sees the field better than Jones, ball goes to the open man and keeps everyone involved. Didn’t make stupid mistakes either.

  6. How many of those were without Brady, or video taping walkthroughs and sidelines?

  8. The Brown’s are the most dysfunctional team in all of sports they have the Worst Owner, Head Coach and the entire coaching staff. They are an embarrassment to all pro sport teams, I honestly believe that the players have shown a No Confidence to the coach just watching the players faces on the sidelines they couldn’t care less that they were losing.

  9. Good win. There is still a lot to work on, but the rebuild is going well in all areas of the team and the future looks good.

  10. What is the actual reason that so many fans here dislike Zappe, don’t feel he’s capable of NFL play?

  11. bradyownsyou says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:26 pm
    And … we have a QB controversy in NE

    ———————————-

    Only to those that want one.

  12. bradyownsyou says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:26 pm
    And … we have a QB controversy in NE.
    —-
    Wrong.

  13. Jacoby Brissett gave the game away to the Pats. Bailey Zappe did nothing until Brissett turned the ball over just as I thought he would. Shut down the Browns run game shut down the Browns. Bailey Zappe did better in the second half after the Browns sold out to stop Stevenson. The next 3 or 4 games for the Pats are all winnable. The Pats are not out of the race just yet.

  14. scott1560 says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm
    What is the actual reason that so many fans here dislike Zappe, don’t feel he’s capable of NFL play?

    ——————————-

    Just because someone knows that this QB controversy talk is for morons does not mean that they hate Zappe.

  15. The story of this game was the defense not the fictional QB controversy.

    Shutting down Chubb was impressive. Davis really stepped up. Didn’t see it coming.

  16. “What is the actual reason that so many fans here dislike Zappe, don’t feel he’s capable of NFL play?”

    I haven’t seen this. I see more support for Zappe than Jones.

  17. The Browns, both on and off the field, have been an embarrassment for the past 23 years. The storied franchise that gave me so many happy memories, that ran through the blood of Cleveland people, moved to Baltimore and the current team has brought us nothing but shame. I wish they had never come back.

  18. Football says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:36 pm
    scott1560 says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm
    What is the actual reason that so many fans here dislike Zappe, don’t feel he’s capable of NFL play?

    ——————————-

    Just because someone knows that this QB controversy talk is for morons does not mean that they hate Zappe.
    —-
    This!

  19. Brutal game for Browns fans. No supply chain issues at The Factory of Sadness

  20. Nothing would be SWEETER, than rubbing in a patriots win over my wife’s Bears. (She’s a Chicagoan).

    Side note to todays game. Was Cleveland’s secondary drunk?! We had 10/15 yard gaps in the secondary for the chunk plays. What a joke.

    Also: GO GUARDIANS YANKEES SUCK 😁😉

  22. In the HOODIE we trust! Congrats on a great team win and a total beatdown of the sorry Browns. Couldnt happen to a nicer org. Factory of sadness is ALWAYS open 24/7

  23. In the HOODIE we trust! Congrats on a great team win and a total beatdown of the sorry Browns. Couldnt happen to a nicer org. Factory of sadness is ALWAYS open 24/7

  24. Belichick playing chess while opposing teams play checkers!
    Zappe needs to be the starter from here on out!

  25. Rebuilding can be painful, but for some reason (could it possibly be that the reason is he’s the greatest ever) Belichick seems to simply make it look easy. Of course it’s gonna be painful at times, but not as painful as being a Dolphins fan. Oh the truth hurts

  26. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:29 pm
    Slow your roll Zappe-heads. There’s nothing that this guy did today that Jones can’t do

    ———

    He won the games. He threw for over 300 yards

  28. Zappe seems to have great pocket awareness and is able to avoid rushers, buy time, step up and make plays. Couple times I though he was about to get crunched by Garrett from the blindside, but he just made a quick move and hit the open guy. Maybe Mac can do that too, but he hadn’t been so far this season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.