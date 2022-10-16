Bills’ Jordan Poyer took road trip to Kansas City by car after rib injury prevented flying

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer wasn’t going to let a rib injury prevent him from playing today against the Chiefs, even though it did prevent him from flying to Kansas City.

Poyer traveled from Buffalo to Kansas City by car, and is traveling back to Buffalo the same way, because the rib injury he’s been dealing with left him unable to fly.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that doctors were not comfortable with how the air pressure onboard a plane would have affected Poyer’s rib injury, and so he wasn’t cleared to fly. That left a car trip as the only option. Buffalo to Kansas City is about a 16-hour drive.

Teammates appreciated Poyer’s dedication.

“My dawg drove from Buffalo to Kansas City. Dedication and a hell of a leader!” Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson wrote on Twitter after the game.

And now Poyer can begin the 16-hour car trip back to Buffalo, having won the biggest game of the year.