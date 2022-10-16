Brian Daboll: There will be a lot of people down on you, but you keep on swinging

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants managed four wins in 17 games last season, but it only took them six games to beat that total this year.

The latest win was Sunday’s 24-20 victory over the Ravens and it looked a lot like the other four wins the team has picked up this season. They trailed for most of the game, but didn’t stop working and saw things turn their way in the fourth quarter. They scored two late touchdowns and forced two late turnovers to jump into the lead and then closed out the win when Saquon Barkley wisely went down short of the end zone on his final carry.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll talked about how the team has been able to keep getting off the mat in the first six weeks of the season.

“It’s something we’ve preached since day one — since we’ve been here: coaches, people in the building,” Daboll said. “This league is hard. It’s not always going to be perfect. There will be a lot of people down on you. And you might be down on yourself, wish you could do better. But you keep on getting back up. You keep on swinging, keep on competing, regardless of the score or the situation of the game. And that’s not easy to do, right? That’s not easy to do when you’re down. If you sit on the bench and start bitching and complaining, that’s easy to do. It’s hard to stick with it and get ready to play the next series and not worry about if you just got beat on a pass or if you got sacked. You’ve got to flush it pretty quick.”

Daboll was hired after Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur, and Ben McAdoo failed to ignite Giants teams that usually fell apart at the first sign of adversity. There’s a lot of football to be played yet this year, but it seems clear that he’s already succeeded in erasing that bit of DNA from the team’s profile.

9 responses to “Brian Daboll: There will be a lot of people down on you, but you keep on swinging

  1. Seems like Daboll clear frontrunner for Coach of the Year. And Mr Arrogant -Harbaugh- most likely to get cut off at the knees. Ratbirds have coughed up so many leads this yr, I lost count.

  2. You can see they’re all buying into DayBolt. There was a play were Barkley lined up in the slot left, Jones moved him back into the backfield to pick up a blitzer on the other side. Even Beckham is buying in, he wants to sign before he’s ready to play so he can learn the playbook.

  3. It turns out Daboll is good coach with and without Josh Allen. A true Belichick’s prodigy.

  4. There is a better chance the Giants sign Blake Martinez, then there is about signing Beckham. (And Martinez is on the Raiders practice squad). Giants have no cap room, and if Beckham is complaining about the amount of money the Rams have offered, the Giants have no shot. Besides, Beckham is 6 weeks (conservatively) from playing anyway. Signing him now serves no purpose.

  5. I agree with your principal but I know something. And they’re not signing Martinez despite my thoughts on that.

  6. The purpose of any team (other than The Rams) signing Beckham early is that gets to learn the terminology of the playbook before he’s cleared to practice. Something that his agent has discussed with interested teams. If he doesn’t sign early, he may only sign with The Rams, he has no interest in being inactive and then the season ends.

  7. You have to admit,there is no quit in this team. They finally hit on the right coach,and they are once again a team to be taken seriously. The players have bought in. That’s half the battle.

  8. Not a fan of the Giants but man this team is killin it! Good for them! One day maybe the Lions will win some games?…

  9. He basically told Galloway & Toney to kick rocks. We can win without you. Expect to be traded. Good for Brian, doing a great job so far!

