Brian Daboll: There will be a lot of people down on you, but you keep on swinging

Getty Images

The Giants managed four wins in 17 games last season, but it only took them six games to beat that total this year.

The latest win was Sunday’s 24-20 victory over the Ravens and it looked a lot like the other four wins the team has picked up this season. They trailed for most of the game, but didn’t stop working and saw things turn their way in the fourth quarter. They scored two late touchdowns and forced two late turnovers to jump into the lead and then closed out the win when Saquon Barkley wisely went down short of the end zone on his final carry.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll talked about how the team has been able to keep getting off the mat in the first six weeks of the season.

“It’s something we’ve preached since day one — since we’ve been here: coaches, people in the building,” Daboll said. “This league is hard. It’s not always going to be perfect. There will be a lot of people down on you. And you might be down on yourself, wish you could do better. But you keep on getting back up. You keep on swinging, keep on competing, regardless of the score or the situation of the game. And that’s not easy to do, right? That’s not easy to do when you’re down. If you sit on the bench and start bitching and complaining, that’s easy to do. It’s hard to stick with it and get ready to play the next series and not worry about if you just got beat on a pass or if you got sacked. You’ve got to flush it pretty quick.”

Daboll was hired after Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur, and Ben McAdoo failed to ignite Giants teams that usually fell apart at the first sign of adversity. There’s a lot of football to be played yet this year, but it seems clear that he’s already succeeded in erasing that bit of DNA from the team’s profile.