Cameron Brate has neck injury, being evaluated at hospital

October 16, 2022
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles offered an update on tight end Cameron Brate‘s condition after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Brate was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. Brate was ruled out immediately and the team announced that he had movement in his extremities.

After the game, Bowles said that Brate has been diagnosed with a neck injury and that he is undergoing further evaluations at a hospital in the Pittsburgh area.

Brate suffered a concussion during the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs and did not play in Week Five.

