Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs

There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today.

Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team.

Brate was attended to on the field for several minutes after taking a hit to the head in the second half today. He eventually had his facemask removed, was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. The team said the injury was to his neck and that he had movement in his extremities.

There is no word on whether he also suffered a concussion, but that is a concern after Brate suffered a concussion in Week Four and didn’t play in Week Five as a result. The Bucs have not said how soon they expect Brate to return to the field after his latest injury.