Cardinals recover fumble in end zone, trail Seahawks 12-9

The Cardinals offense has not been able to get into the end zone on Sunday, but their special teams came up with a big play.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson was set to punt the ball from his own end zone before appearing to tuck the ball in because he thought he was going to get the kick blocked by a swarm of Seahawks rushers. A blocked punt out of the end zone would have been better than the actual result, which was a touchdown after Dickson fumbled on a hit by Ezekiel Turner and Chris Banjo fell on the ball for a touchdown.

It’s the first touchdown for either side and the first points for the Cardinals since their opening drive. They had two other possessions in Seahawks territory, but two attempted fourth down conversions failed on incomplete passes.

Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola missed the ensuing extra point, so the Seahawks are up 12-9.