Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey added to list of injured 49ers

The list of injured 49ers got even longer in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward left the game with a groin injury and right tackle Mike McGlinchey was knocked out after hurting his calf. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team was not sure about the outlook for either player at this point.

“Same thing,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It was his calf. Not exactly sure [on his status]. We’ve got to do some testing on it, but he went out. I think he came back in at the end of the second quarter to try to tough it out. And then I think by the time he came in at halftime and stopped moving a little bit, I think he realized he couldn’t go.”

Ward joins defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley as injured defensive players. Left tackle Trent Williams did not play on Sunday, so McGlinchey’s injury left them without both their starters.