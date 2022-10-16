Chris Olave out, Saints missing their top three receivers vs. Bengals

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start again today, and he’s going to be seriously limited at wide receiver.

Rookie receiver Chris Olave will miss today’s game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Olave had been listed as questionable with a concussion.

The Saints’ other starting receivers, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, had already been ruled out, so the Saints are without their top three receivers against the Bengals today.

Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith would seem to be the top two wide receiver options for Dalton today. Another intriguing possibility is that Kevin White, the former draft bust for the Bears who has yet to play in a game this season, could get on the field for the Saints today.