Cooper Rush’s first interception of season helps Eagles to 14-0 lead

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has thrown only four touchdown passes this season, but he had no interceptions in his first four starts. He has thrown one already in Sunday Night Football.

On the Cowboys’ first play from scrimmage after the Eagles had taken a 7-0 lead, Rush tried to hit Michael Gallup over the middle. James Bradbury tipped the pass and C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted it.

The Eagles took over at the Dallas 44, and seven plays later, they had a 14-0 lead.

Philadelphia has scored 106 points in the second quarter this season, and the Eagles are plus-82.

The Eagles scored on a 15-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown with 10:40 left in the half.

Hurts is 9-of-13 for 92 yards and a touchdown, and Brown has four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.