Dak Prescott officially inactive for Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won’t be in uniform on Sunday night.

Prescott drew a questionable designation after returning to practice this week and there was some talk about having him active to serve as Cooper Rush‘s backup, but reports Sunday morning indicated he would be inactive and the team confirmed it ahead of kickoff in Philadelphia.

Prescott worked out on the field before the game and the Cowboys will check out his right thumb again this week to see if Prescott is ready to return to the lineup.

As expected, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is active for the Cowboys after being listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Tight end Dalton Schultz, linebacker Devin Harper, offensive lineman Matt Waletzko, safety Markquese Bell, and cornerback Nahshon Wright join Prescott on the Cowboys inactive list.

Quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Reed Blankenship, running back Trey Sermon, offensive lineman Josh Sills, and defensive end Tarron Jackson will not play for the Eagles.