Daniel Snyder isn’t on the agenda for Tuesday, but there’s “no doubt” the situation will come up

Officially, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s ownership meeting in New York. Unofficially, the expectation is that he will be discussed.

The ongoing turmoil associated with Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders will be an unavoidable topic of conversation in the room where it will happen. As one source with knowledge of the relevant dynamics explained it to PFT, there is “no doubt” that the issue will come up.

The expectation is that Snyder’s status will be discussed during an owners-only session, which likely will happen late Tuesday afternoon.

That doesn’t mean that there will be a vote to kick Snyder out or that any action will be taken. But the situation definitely will be discussed.

And remember this — two different investigations remain active as to Snyder. One is being conducted by the Mary Jo White for the league, and the other is being conducted by the House Oversight Committee.

If the House Oversight Committee wants to try to move the needle come Tuesday, Monday would perhaps be a perfect day to release something.