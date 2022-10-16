Dante Fowler’s offsides penalty on fourth down helps Eagles take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Eagles likely had no intention of snapping the ball on fourth-and-four at the Dallas 10. Maybe they would have on the first play of the second quarter, but with eight seconds on the clock and the clock moving toward the end of the first quarter, they didn’t have to snap the ball.

They surely were trying to get Dallas to do exactly what Dante Fowler did.

Fowler jumped offsides, giving the Eagles a first down at the Dallas 5-yard line. Philadelphia then had four plays to get a touchdown. They needed one.

Miles Sanders ran it into the end zone on first-and-goal from the 5 to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with five seconds gone in the second quarter.

It completed a 15-play, 80-yard drive.

The Cowboys had eight plays, 26 yards and one first down in two possessions of the first quarter.