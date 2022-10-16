Deadline for Bills stadium deal extended, again

Getty Images

The clock keeps ticking, and the deadline keeps moving.

Via Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News, the deadline for getting a deal done on a new Bills stadium has moved, again. The last time, it went from September 1 to October 15. Now, it has been extended into December.

“New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills have made considerable progress and are actively negotiating the final agreements and contracts,” a joint statement from the team and the relevant governmental entities said. “As the environmental review process moves forward, we will continue to work towards finalizing all agreements and look forward to breaking ground on a new stadium next year.”

Regardless, there’s no indication a deal won’t get done.

“I’ve spent a lot of capital on this one,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “This is going to get finalized.”

Presumably it will. It’s hard to imagine it not happening, at this point. It seems to be just a matter of working through the details and meeting all relevant requirements.