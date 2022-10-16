Donte Jackson pick six gives Panthers 10-7 lead at halftime

Getty Images

The Rams had taken a lead and picked up a third-down stop to give the club a chance to extend its 7-3 advantage before halftime.

But then Matthew Stafford did what he’s done more than any other quarterback in the last two years — throw a pick six.

On second-and-7 from Los Angeles’ 23, Stafford was apparently looking for receiver Cooper Kupp on the left side. But Kupp was covered well and the ball went through his arms and fell into the waiting arms of cornerback Donte Jackson.

Jackson took the return down the sideline 30 yards for a touchdown, putting Carolina up 10-7.

The Panthers then forced another punt, took a knee, and went into halftime up 10-7.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Stafford’s pick six moved him into a tie with Dan Marino for the second most pick sixes in history.

The pick six negated the good vibes Los Angeles’ offense had gained on its previous possession. Stafford hit receiver Allen Robinson for a 5-yard touchdown, which was Robinson’s second TD of the season.

On the other side, running back Christian McCaffrey has been the vast majority of the offensive attack. He has 59 yards on eight carries and four catches for 36 yards.

Starting in place of an injured Baker Mayfield, quarterback P.J. Walker is 7-of-9 passing for 39 yards.

At one point in the first half, FOX cameras caught Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson in a heated discussion with receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson did not have a target in the first half.

The Panthers are 1-of-5 on third down.

The Rams will have the ball to start the second half.