Donte Jackson questionable to return with ankle injury

The Panthers are already without one of their starting corners, as Jaycee Horn is inactive with a ribs injury. They may be without another for the rest of the game.

Carolina announced Donte Jackson is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He was questionable for the contest with an ankle issue but started the game and had a pick-six late in the first half that gave Carolina a 10-7 lead.

Jackson also had a pair of tackles in the contest.

The Rams have tied the game at 10 with a 21-yard field goal by Matt Gay midway through the third quarter. Los Angeles got a boost by a questionable roughing the passer foul called on defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. Then the officials also missed a facemask penalty on Carolina with Allen Robinson near the end zone. Quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s pass fell incomplete and L.A. had to settle for a field goal.

On Los Angeles’ injury front, defensive back Grant Haley is questionable to return with a knee injury. Left tackle Joe Noteboom has been downgraded to out.