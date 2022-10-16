Eagles answer Cowboys with DeVonta Smith touchdown

Getty Images

The Eagles had given up 17 consecutive points to watch their lead go from 20 to three early in the fourth quarter. They had an answer, though.

The Eagles went 75 yards in 13 plays, with DeVonta Smith scoring on a 7-yard pass from Jalen Hurts.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a meltdown after the play, taking off his helmet in the end zone to pitch a fit. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the Eagles used the penalty to move the ball to the 1-yard line for a two-point try.

Miles Sanders was gang tackled before getting close to the goal line.

So, the Eagles lead 26-17 with 7:02 remaining.

Hurts has completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Smith has five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Brown leads the team with 67 yards on five catches and has a touchdown.