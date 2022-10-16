Falcons grab 7-0 lead over 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers are missing a handful of defensive players in Atlanta on Sunday and the Falcons were able to put together an effective opening drive against the defenders who did make the trip.

Atlanta went 74 yards on 11 plays and quarterback Marcus Mariota capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt. The score put the Falcons up 7-0 with just under nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

Mariota was 4-of-4 on the drive, including a 37-yard connection with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus that put the Falcons in 49ers territory.

The 49ers are missing defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on Sunday. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive end Samson Ebukam, and defensive end Drake Jackson all left with injuries during the opening drive, but Hufanga returned to the game.

UPDATE 1:21 p.m. ET: Ebukam has also returned to the game.