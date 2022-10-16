Falcons move to 3-3 with 28-14 win over 49ers

Getty Images

The Falcons are missing Cordarrelle Patterson, but they ran the ball all over the 49ers at home on Sunday.

Running backs Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier combined to run 31 times for 110 yards while Marcus Mariota posted 50 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 28-14 win. Mariota also threw a pair of touchdown passes while going 13-of-14 through the air to help the Falcons improve their record to 3-3 on the season.

The Falcons will head to Cincinnati next weekend to try for their first winning record since they ended the 2017 season with a 10-6 mark.

Mariota’s rushing touchdown put the Falcons up 21-14 at halftime and his second touchdown pass of the day came halfway through the third quarter. Tight end Kyle Pitts was on the receiving end for his first score of the year. Pitts, who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bucs with a hamstring injury, had three catches for 19 yards.

The 49ers rallied after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but they got nothing going offensively in the second half. Jimmy Garoppolo was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins and the team committed some costly penalties when they did generate some offensive momentum. Unlike Atlanta, the 49ers run game never clicked and they’ll be hoping that they can get things going on that front against the Chiefs next week.

They’ll also be hoping to get players like Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead back on defense because they’re thin on that side of the ball and the Chiefs pack quite a bit of offensive firepower.