Falcons move to 3-3 with 28-14 win over 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT
The Falcons are missing Cordarrelle Patterson, but they ran the ball all over the 49ers at home on Sunday.

Running backs Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier combined to run 31 times for 110 yards while Marcus Mariota posted 50 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 28-14 win. Mariota also threw a pair of touchdown passes while going 13-of-14 through the air to help the Falcons improve their record to 3-3 on the season.

The Falcons will head to Cincinnati next weekend to try for their first winning record since they ended the 2017 season with a 10-6 mark.

Mariota’s rushing touchdown put the Falcons up 21-14 at halftime and his second touchdown pass of the day came halfway through the third quarter. Tight end Kyle Pitts was on the receiving end for his first score of the year. Pitts, who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bucs with a hamstring injury, had three catches for 19 yards.

The 49ers rallied after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but they got nothing going offensively in the second half. Jimmy Garoppolo was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins and the team committed some costly penalties when they did generate some offensive momentum. Unlike Atlanta, the 49ers run game never clicked and they’ll be hoping that they can get things going on that front against the Chiefs next week.

They’ll also be hoping to get players like Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead back on defense because they’re thin on that side of the ball and the Chiefs pack quite a bit of offensive firepower.

14 responses to “Falcons move to 3-3 with 28-14 win over 49ers

  3. Can’t believe we won that game the way we did. Maybe we can make the playoffs playing like this. Idk, one game at a time. Rise Up

  5. Absolutely ridiculous that Niners drive took so long. That’s totally on Kyle Shanahan.

  7. Football analysts are always talking about how physical the 49ers are and how they beat up other teams. With the continuing injuries, I’m wondering if they are also beating themselves up in the process.

  9. MDS’s take: The 49ers are now the clear favorites in the NFC West, and they’ll cruise against a Falcons team that isn’t going anywhere in the NFC South.

    MDS’s pick: 49ers 27, Falcons 17.

    Florio’s take: The 49ers don’t mess around with inferior foes; they dismantle them.

    Florio’s pick: 49ers 30, Falcons 13.>>>

    You were saying?

  11. Florio’s take: The 49ers don’t mess around with inferior foes; they dismantle them.

    Apparently not. Without Bosa rushing off the edge and Mosley/Ward in coverage this defense is suspect.

    Hats off to Atlanta for playing their hearts out.

    It gets no easier from here on out, next week we go up against a far SUPERIOR foe.

    Go Niners

  13. It’s clear…. With how the rams, packers, bucs, and 49ers are playing…

    Eagles are the CLEAR cream of the NFC

