Falcons turn Jeff Wilson fumble into 14-0 lead

The Falcons offense found the end zone to kick off Sunday’s game against the 49ers and their defense has added to the lead.

49ers running back Jeff Wilson lost the ball on a hit by Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans and cornerback A.J. Terrell scooped it up with a head of steam toward the 49ers’ end zone. The ball squirted out of Terrell’s hands at the 1-yard-line and bounced into the end zone, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins fell on the ball to push the Falcons’ lead to 14-0.

It’s the first defensive touchdown of the year for the Falcons. They had a blocked punt for a score against the Rams earlier this season.

The 49ers have yet to pick up a first down and the Falcons have outgained them 103-16 to this point in the game.