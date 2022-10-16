Frankie Luvu, Baker Mayfield inactive for Panthers-Rams

Getty Images

The Panthers will not have another one of their key defenders as they play the Rams on Sunday.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is inactive with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable for the game.

Luvu also did not play in last week’s loss to the 49ers. Young cornerback Jaycee Horn is also out with a ribs injury after he did not practice all week.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also inactive after he was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. He did not practice all week, though he was spotted without the walking boot at Friday’s practice.

P.J. Walker will start at QB for Carolina with Jacob Eason as his backup.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is also active after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

For the Rams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, and tight end Tyler Higbee are all active after they were listed as questionable. Quarterback John Wolford, however, is inactive with a neck injury. That means Bryce Perkins is the backup for Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

Running back Cam Akers is also inactive, as it appears he’s played his last snap for Los Angeles.

For Steve Wilks’ first game as interim head coach, Carolina’s full list of inactives is Mayfield, Horn, Luvu, receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, offensive lineman Cade Mays, and defensive end Amare Barno.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Akers, Wolford, defensive back Cobie Durant, cornerback Shaun Jolly, center Brian Allen, and receiver Lance McCutcheon.