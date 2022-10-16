Giants players “didn’t want to be here” before Brian Daboll

Getty Images

The Giants are 4-1, for the first time in a long time, and it’s creating a good vibe in the building. Which says even more about the vibe created by the prior regime.

Here’s what rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux told Kimblerley Martin of ESPN.com: “To me it just seems normal, but a lot of guys talk about how they didn’t want to be here before [Brian Daboll] came here because the situation wasn’t that good.”

That directly contradicts something former coach Joe Judge said late last year about how players regarded the situation with the Giants.

“I can tell you we’ve got more players here who are going to be free agents next year, all right, who are in my office every day begging me to come back,” Judge said after a late-season, 29-3 loss to the Bears. “Or players that we coached last year that still call me twice a week talking about how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more somewhere else.”

Thibodeaux is hearing otherwise. It helps that, under Daboll, the Giants are winning.