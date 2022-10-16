Giants upset Ravens to improve to 5-1

Getty Images

No one thought the Giants could possibly start this season 5-1. Except, perhaps, head coach Brian Daboll.

As Daboll continues to be the runaway Coach of the Year favorite, the Giants earned perhaps their most impressive win of the season today, 24-20 over the Ravens.

The win was thanks largely to the Giants’ defense forcing two late turnovers from Lamar Jackson, an interception and a fumble, and to smart and efficient play from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

The smartest play from Barkley came at the end of the game, when the Ravens were poised to let the Giants score a touchdown in a desperate attempt to get the ball back. Barkley recognized what was happening and slid at the 2-yard line to keep the clock running.

The loss is a major disappointment for the Ravens, who fall to 3-3 and aren’t running away with the AFC North the way some thought they would. This was a game the Ravens had every chance to win, but didn’t.

But the Giants are now major contenders in the NFC playoff race. And Daboll isn’t just a contender for Coach of the Year, he’s the obvious choice.