Giants upset Ravens to improve to 5-1

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants
Getty Images

No one thought the Giants could possibly start this season 5-1. Except, perhaps, head coach Brian Daboll.

As Daboll continues to be the runaway Coach of the Year favorite, the Giants earned perhaps their most impressive win of the season today, 24-20 over the Ravens.

The win was thanks largely to the Giants’ defense forcing two late turnovers from Lamar Jackson, an interception and a fumble, and to smart and efficient play from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

The smartest play from Barkley came at the end of the game, when the Ravens were poised to let the Giants score a touchdown in a desperate attempt to get the ball back. Barkley recognized what was happening and slid at the 2-yard line to keep the clock running.

The loss is a major disappointment for the Ravens, who fall to 3-3 and aren’t running away with the AFC North the way some thought they would. This was a game the Ravens had every chance to win, but didn’t.

But the Giants are now major contenders in the NFC playoff race. And Daboll isn’t just a contender for Coach of the Year, he’s the obvious choice.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Giants upset Ravens to improve to 5-1

  8. Giants haven’t scored 30 in a very long time. Barkley could have had the 30th point but the guaranteed W is better.

  12. Why is it considered an upset? The Giants frankly are a better team. Raven pass defense and red zone offense stink. Those are kind of important parts of being a good team. They’d better figure it out quickly, or this might be Harbaugh’s last year there.

  13. Even smarter play by Barkley was that he slid after getting the first down at the gl, not just when he saw they wanted him to score .. Dbl recognition

  16. Lamar Jackson, as a passer, did not look good at all. Maybe people should slow the talk of him being the highest paid QB in the league. Games like this are reason to give the Ravens pause.

  17. All the comments not calling this an upset. What was the line? This WAS an upset. Give some credit instead of dissing Baltimore. Baltimore is a very good football, Harbaugh is an excellent head coach. Baltimore led most of the game, Giants hung around and made 2 big plays defensive at a crucial point in the game.

  18. Hey Ravens fans if you don’t want Jackson or don’t want to pay him, watch him quietly or not so quietly sign with the Dolphins.

  19. Well, the last two games have shown us yet again that Lamar can’t throw when he needs to and makes big mistakes at key times. I’m not hearing all those “MVP” chants as much… it’s the same old story every year. He puts up big numbers in a few games against weaker teams, and regresses quickly when his flaws as a QB continue to show themselves week in and week out.

  20. After 6 games, Barkley trails Nick Chubb by 33 yards. Someone is going to get franchised.

  22. fordbw says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    Lamar Jackson can beat you with his arm, his legs, and his mind.
    ————

    And his hands, when he fumbles. Oh wait, are you talking about beating the Ravens or the other team?

  23. Does this mean the G’s have to sign Jones long term n Lamar as he shoulda signed is now starting to squirm ??? while tommy is throwing another tantrum as guess he can’t yell at the divorce lawyer huh n aron over there in GB is just shaking his head as cept for a few teams will the whole league finish near 500 this year ??

  24. Not even at the halfway mark, and we have “obvious” choices for any annual award?? Chicken little stuff strikes again. How about a monthly award, and let the season continue to play out for another ELEVEN WEEKS.

  25. Lamar Jackson showing his “talents” again. Ravens will NEVER sniff a Super Bowl with him at Quarterback…especially with him wanting to eat so much of the salary cap.

  26. While that pathetic excuse of a baseball manager Aaron Boone is blowing games left and right in the Bronx, the Jets and Giants are out there shutting up all the haters and winning as TD underdogs.

    They are carrying New York right now. Football in the city finally looks exciting again.

  29. Daboll for coach of the year even if they don’t win any more games this season. The Giants are playing like they used to not a laughing stock anymore. They look legit down 24-10 in the 4 th and came back, never gave up and got turnovers.

  30. Daboll for coach of the year even if they don’t win any more games this season. The Giants are playing like they used to not a laughing stock anymore. They look legit down 24-10 in the 4 th and came back, never gave up and got turnovers.

  31. donttrollonme says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:28 pm

    Sorry NFL media.

    The Giants are 5-1.

    Deal with it
    _______________

    Shhhh. Trying to fly under the radar.

  32. pologroundsvet says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:38 pm
    C’mon Yankees. Make it a Sunday Trifecta.

    _________________

    Not holding my breath. They are HORRIBLY managed and Brian Cashman is the biggest fraud this side of the Mississippi

  34. Not worried about the Ravens. Key pieces are there, just need to play smarter football. Everything is fixable at this point. They don’t need Lamar to be a great passer to win it all. Look what the Rams did with Pick 6 Stafford.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.