Harrison Butker 62-yard field goal ties Chiefs and Bills at halftime

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

In a hard-fought and mostly defensive game so far, it was a special teams play that provided the final highlight before halftime.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 62-yard field goal as time expired on the second quarter, making the game a 10-10 tie.

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, who has made more than his share of big plays this season, made another one with 16 seconds before halftime, catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen that gave the Bills a 10-7 lead.

Most teams would have just run out the clock after that, but not the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes quickly marched them down the field and into range for Butker’s long field goal.

The Chiefs’ success in that situation shows why Mahomes was completely correct when he became angry at Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at halftime of the Chiefs’ loss to the Colts: In that game, Mahomes wanted to try to score before halftime, and Bieniemy called for the Chiefs to run out the clock.

With Mahomes as the quarterback, there’s no reason the Chiefs should ever take their foot off the gas. Even with 16 seconds left in the half, Mahomes has enough time to get the Chiefs into scoring range.

10 responses to “Harrison Butker 62-yard field goal ties Chiefs and Bills at halftime

  2. The Bills squibbed it. They did learn. They just straight up couldn’t stop it.

  3. Shame on you Buffalo. If you lose this game by a FG you should blame it on your arrogance for refusing to learn a thing.

  4. 16-13=3. 3 seconds that’s all BUF can ever leave against KC in any half ever again.

  6. If football gods exist, Leslie Frazier will never be a head coach in the NFL again. He literally had a chance to do things differently and did it exactly the same.

  7. Patrick Mahomes AKA Kermit the frog wouldn’t have survived playing quarterback in the ’70s and ’80s when they didn’t have all the rules protecting the quarterbacks!

  8. The FG was a drag, but Allen is amazing today.

    They have to get this team in Buffalo in the playoffs, if they both get their and match up. All of the games in KC are pretty tight. In Buffalo, I don’t think the Chiefs have much of a chance.

  9. Buffalo is gonna mess around & lose this game big time – you can’t lose focus of the fundamentals!

  10. They just “missed” a obvious tripping penalty on the NFL Chiefs. The league is fixing games

