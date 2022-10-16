Jake Ferguson’s first career touchdown has Cowboys within 20-17

Getty Images

Well, this has taken a turn.

The Cowboys trailed 20-0. They now trail 20-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson scored his first career touchdown making a couple of nifty moves on a 7-yard pass from Cooper Rush with 14:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. It completed a 15-play, 93-yard drive as momentum has changed sidelines.

The Cowboys outgained the Eagles 165 to 6 in the third quarter as Rush went 7-of-9 for 89 yards and Dallas rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries in the quarter.

The Eagles are missing right tackle Lane Johnson, now struggling to block Micah Parsons.