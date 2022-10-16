Jets return blocked punt for TD, lead 17-3

Getty Images

The Jets defense has been dominant on Sunday, their offense has shown some life in the third quarter and the special teams has put some points on the board.

Rookie defensive end Micheal Clemons blocked a Pat O'Donnell punt in the third quarter and safety Will Parks scooped the ball up for a 20-yard touchdown return. The punt came a few plays after Braxton Berrios‘ touchdown put the Jets up 10-3 and they now lead the Packers 17-3 with 5:43 left to play in the third quarter.

It’s the second blocked kick of the game for the Jets. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams blocked a Mason Crosby field goal in the first half.

Williams also has two sacks, including one on third down before the Clemons punt block, and the Jets are in good position to extend their winning streak to three games.