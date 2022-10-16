Jets roll over Packers 27-10

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Jets will be flying home with a three-game winning streak.

Breece Hall ran for a touchdown and the defense made life miserable for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The three-game winning streak is the first for the Jets since the 2019 season and it gives them a 4-2 record ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Denver.

Hall continued his impressive rookie season with 20 carries for 116 yards. His 34-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter came after the Packers cut the Jets lead to 17-10 and Green Bay’s offense would not threaten to score again for the remainder of the afternoon. Rodgers would depart once the Jets went up 17 points and Jordan Love finished out the afternoon.

Quinnen Williams had two of the team’s four sacks of Rodgers and also blocked a Mason Crosby field goal attempt in the first half. The Jets weren’t able to get any points off that play, but they kicked a field goal after the Packers lost a fumble on a botched handoff and scored a touchdown on Micheal Clemons‘ blocked punt in the third quarter.

The Packers also blocked a punt and their defense held the Jets out of the end zone in the first half, but the offense gave them very little support. The Packers were 4-of-16 on third downs and gained just 278 yards on a day that will ensure further hand wringing about the state of the offense in Green Bay.

Rodgers went 26-of-41 for 246 yards and a touchdown after hurting his right thumb at the end of last week’s loss to the Giants. He took some hard hits over the course of the game, including a low shot from Williams outside the pocket, and his health will likely be a topic of conversation after the game.

They’ll try to find themselves on the road as they go to Washington, Buffalo, and Detroit for the next three weeks.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

42 responses to “Jets roll over Packers 27-10

  3. I guess now Rodgers doesn’t have to yell at the locker room for being worried about possibly losing to the Jets as they now have actually lost to the Jets.

  5. Rodgers took up too much money and left none to keep Devante or improve the o line. Enjoy the bed you’ve made

  6. Add yet another failed Fourth Quarter comeback to St. Aaron’s miserable record. It was only a 7 point game going into the final quarter.

  8. touchback6 is definitely concerned that the Jets embarrassed Green Bay while his lowly Pats couldn’t even beat a very pathetic Packers team. LOL

  9. Can’t wait for our favorite Jets troll to show up here and try to spin this into a negative…

  10. Huh. Well one of the green teams showed up today. I had assumed it was going to be the home team.

    Meanwhile, in Miami…

  11. Heh. Heh heh heh.

    Nope, not laughing at the Packers. Just some of their more obnoxious fans. I wonder if all the “better people” must have moved out of state or something

  12. If it were not for the refs giving phantom calls to Rodgers it would have been 27 to 3.

  13. I predicted the Jets would roll over the pack by 17. I am the smartest man here.

  17. You cant run the ball because the Oline cant open holes. You cant pass the ball because nobody is open and you have less than a second to find one otherwise you get sacked. And you have really bad special teams – who said they were better this year with their high paid special teams co-ordinator – cant block taking penalties cant tackle? Might win against Washington because Wentz is horrible – but doubt it and then will be on a 3 game losing streak – Jets Commanders Bill’s

  18. If you want a silver lining, the NFC as a whole is even worse than advertised this year so far, and getting to the playoffs is still very possible. But the Packers need to re-tool the offensive line and change their offensive and defensive philosophies if they hope to do anything this year.

  22. I certainly don’t know what’s more shocking – Jets stomping the Pack or New England throttling Cleveland with both teams on the road!
    A close second would be how those Fish played like a team heading straight into the toilet.

  23. WOW what a total beatdown. Aaron needs to be benched and start the Love era. Season over for them they arent going anywhere. Love to see the NY Jets keeping the receipts from the haters!!

  24. How was that possible Aaron is the greatest of all time isn’t he? Wahahaha the greatest? NO…. The most overrated? YES

  29. You need to fully understand the angst for Wisconsin-based Packers fans. This was the weekend both the Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers reverted to the dark days of the 1980’s. For 30 years, both have been above average, now they are regressing to the mean, probably for seasons to come. Let’s see how this “never had anything but winning” fan-base under 40 years old handles it.

  31. Where is touchback6? He a no-show today after predicting the Jets were going to get crushed in this game? Breece Hall and Quinine Williams absolutely dominated.

    And this should have probably been even more of a blowout. Clete Blakeman was out there all game reffing like he was on the Packers payroll.

  32. If the Packers aren’t regretting putting all their eggs in the Rodgers basket, they should be. Nobody will be interested in Rodgers next year. He’s an eleven-year postseason loser and a privileged liar. His best years are all behind him. His attitude will tank. I’d much rather enjoy watching Jordan Love lose by three scores than listen to Rodgers spin why it wasn’t necessary for him to work out with the young receivers. Rodgers is an overrated windbag. The Packers deserve him. They totally mismanaged this team. I am so glad I experienced the Packers during the Lombardi and Starr years. Thank you, Lord.

  35. During game day, the only thing better than your team winning is the Packers losing.

    America smiles when loser Packer trolls go back hiding into their dirt mud holes.

  37. I’m a Patriots fan but I have to admit the Jets played great! They have some fine young talent.

  38. I wonder who Aarons throwing under the bus this week?

    Eventually hes going to run out of scapegoats and be forced to look in the mirror.

  39. I am very happy that the Packers have finally given the vike partyboating fans something else to talk about other than their failure to win the Sbowl
    especially the wannabee trolls like
    stellarperformance bozobiden and a few others I am sure will be coming

  40. Not for lack of trying by the refs. That was the most blatantly rigged officiating I’ve seen so far this year. They weren’t even trying to hide it.

  42. @canadapacker….almost 30 years with two hall of fame quarterbacks….and two super bowl wins? Talk about losers.

    Stellarperformance isn’t a troll…he’s a Packer fan….and one of the only realistic ones who post here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.