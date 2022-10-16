Jets roll over Packers 27-10

Getty Images

The Jets will be flying home with a three-game winning streak.

Breece Hall ran for a touchdown and the defense made life miserable for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The three-game winning streak is the first for the Jets since the 2019 season and it gives them a 4-2 record ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Denver.

Hall continued his impressive rookie season with 20 carries for 116 yards. His 34-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter came after the Packers cut the Jets lead to 17-10 and Green Bay’s offense would not threaten to score again for the remainder of the afternoon. Rodgers would depart once the Jets went up 17 points and Jordan Love finished out the afternoon.

Quinnen Williams had two of the team’s four sacks of Rodgers and also blocked a Mason Crosby field goal attempt in the first half. The Jets weren’t able to get any points off that play, but they kicked a field goal after the Packers lost a fumble on a botched handoff and scored a touchdown on Micheal Clemons‘ blocked punt in the third quarter.

The Packers also blocked a punt and their defense held the Jets out of the end zone in the first half, but the offense gave them very little support. The Packers were 4-of-16 on third downs and gained just 278 yards on a day that will ensure further hand wringing about the state of the offense in Green Bay.

Rodgers went 26-of-41 for 246 yards and a touchdown after hurting his right thumb at the end of last week’s loss to the Giants. He took some hard hits over the course of the game, including a low shot from Williams outside the pocket, and his health will likely be a topic of conversation after the game.

They’ll try to find themselves on the road as they go to Washington, Buffalo, and Detroit for the next three weeks.