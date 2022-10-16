Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead to celebrate beating Packers, Allen Lazard not amused

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2022
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in a mood to celebrate after today’s win in Green Bay. Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not appreciate the way Gardner went about it.

After the game, Gardner put on a cheesehead and celebrated as he walked toward the tunnel. Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, ran up behind him and knocked the cheesehead off Gardner’s head before continuing to jog toward the Packers’ locker room.

There was no real confrontation between Gardner and Lazard, as Lazard had already jogged off by the time Gardner realized what had happened, so no reason the NFL disciplinary process should take any interest in what happened. Lazard said after the game that there was no beef between them.

“It’s a cool name too. Sauce. I can’t even be mad,” Lazard told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It was just a funny moment from Gardner, and a response from Lazard that Packers fans will surely appreciate.

17 responses to "Jets' Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead to celebrate beating Packers, Allen Lazard not amused

  2. Love this kid!! made some great plays today. Stockholders are selling their stocks tonight.

  9. Hope Sauce used plenty of shampoo afterwards, you don’t know where that things been.

  14. I’m just glad I didn’t have to hear the same anti cheese chants the Giant’s fans where chanting in London last week. Ah, maybe that’s because this week was a home game, thank goodness.

  15. Who’d a thought the Jest’s could be tied for division lead if Buffalo loses? Sauce might ought to save some of those antics for when the team is assured of a playoff spot. Case in point is Miami – fans, media & players acting like they’d won the division after a 3-0 start only to see it evaporate with one key injury.

  17. I know they won’t let this comment through, but is Lazard this upset when Packers fans moon the opposing team bus, or no?

