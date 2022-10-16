Jets up 10-3; Randall Cobb carted to locker room

Getty Images

There’s been a touchdown at Lambeau Field.

One play after Zach Wilson hit Corey Davis for a 41-yard gain, Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios ran for a 20-yard touchdown. The third quarter score is the first touchdown of the day and it puts the Jets up 10-3 with nearly seven minutes off the clock in the second half.

The Packers’ comeback bid looks like it will take place without wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb went to the blue medical tent during Green Bay’s first possession of the second half and eventually took a cart back to the locker room at Lambeau Field. The team says he has an ankle injury and is called questionable to return, but shots of Cobb riding off with a towel over his head didn’t create much confidence that he’ll return on Sunday.

Cobb had one catch for eight yards before getting hurt.

The Packers picked up their seventh first down of the day on that drive, but a John Franklin-Myers sack forced them to punt for the fifth time on the day.