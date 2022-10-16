Jets up 3-0 after Aaron Jones fumble

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
There hasn’t been much to like from either offense in Green Bay on Sunday, but the Jets have finally put some points on the board.

Greg Zuerlein hit a 32-yard field goal with just under six minutes left to play in the first half and the Jets lead 3-0 as a result.

A miscue by the Packers helped the Jets get the scoring started. Aaron Jones lost the ball while taking a handoff from Aaron Rodgers and Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner fell on the ball to give the Jets possession on the Green Bay 34-yard-line. Two Breece Hall runs moved them closer, but the Packers defense tightened enough to limit the damage to three points.

The Jets have had a punt blocked, the Packers have had a field goal blocked and the two offenses have combined for four first downs on a wet day at Lambeau Field.

